Football Soccer - SC Freiburg v FC Bayern Munich - German Bundesliga - Schwarzwald-Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - 20/01/17 - Freiburg's Manuel Gulde in action with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski during the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Robert Lewandowski scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Freiburg 2-1 on Friday and open up a six point lead as the league resumed after the winter break.

With his back to the goal, Lewandowski controlled a cross with his chest and fired past the Freiburg keeper in stoppage time to rescue the three points for lacklustre Bayern. It was his 14th goal of the campaign.

"For us it was a very hard game from start to finish because Freiburg were good," Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "We did not play well but we did show a lot of character."

"We didn't play a good first half but then we came back and won the game with a lot of will and character. We cannot be happy with the way we played but we can be with the result."

Hosts Freiburg had stunned the champions with a fourth minute goal through Janik Haberer after a perfectly executed counter-attack and a defensive error from Mats Hummels.

Bayern gradually took control of the game after an erratic opening 15 minutes and Arturo Vidal came close with a low drive on an icy pitch.

Poland striker Lewandowski, who minutes earlier had come close, drew them level in the 35th minute, volleying in a corner from Douglas Costa.

Bayern worked harder and upped the tempo in the second half, controlling possession and creating several more chances but Ancelotti's team lacked the final touch to score again until Lewandowski's late goal.

Freiburg came close to grabbing a late winner against the run of play with Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer tested repeatedly in the final minutes before the Pole rescued the champions with his last-gasp strike.

Bayern are on 42 points, six ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

