BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu struck twice in a 3-1 home victory over Hertha Berlin on Sunday as the visitors missed the chance to move back into the top three of the Bundesliga.

Omer Toprak put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute after a goalmouth scramble and Leverkusen doubled their lead in the 35th with a penalty as Turkey international Calhanoglu sent goalkeeper Rune Jarstein the wrong way.

It was Leverkusen's first Bundesliga penalty goal this season after they failed with their four previous spot kicks.

Hertha pulled a goal back on the stroke of halftime with Valentin Stocker tapping in after a weak save by Bernd Leno. Forward Vedad Ibisevic should have levelled in the 72nd with only Leno to beat but the keeper did well to deny the Bosnian.

Attacking midfielder Calhanoglu saved his best for last, volleying in a high Kevin Kampl cross in the 88th.

Champions Bayern Munich are top of the table on 42 points after their 2-1 win at Freiburg on Friday.

Promoted RB Leipzig beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Saturday to stay three points off the pace in second with Hertha dropping to fifth on 30. Bayer Leverkusen moved up to eighth on 24.

