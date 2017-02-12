Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
BERLIN Strugglers VfL Wolfsburg came from a goal down to beat European hopefuls Hoffenheim 2-1 on Sunday and climb further away from the relegation spots.
Maxi Arnold's thunderous low drive put them level five minutes after the restart and Daniel Didavi completed their fightback in the 73rd minute to end a three-game losing run in all competitions over the past ten days.
Didavi's introduction proved crucial with the 26-year-old adding instant pace.
Hoffenheim had taken the lead through Steven Zuber in the 26th minute but could not prevent their second defeat of the season, which leaves them in fifth place on 34 points.
Wolfsburg, German champions in 2009, are 14th on 22, six points above the relegation playoff spot.
Leaders Bayern, who beat Ingolstadt 2-0 on Saturday, are top on 49 points. Their lead is now seven points after all five chasing teams lost this weekend.
Leipzig, who slumped to a 3-0 home defeat to Hamburg SV, are second on 42.
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.