Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
BERLIN Mexican striker Javier Hernandez scored twice in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 victory at lowly Augsburg on Friday to make it two wins in a row for the visitors and lift them back into contention for a European spot.
The victory was also good news for Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt, with speculation rife about his future and the team facing Atletico Madrid next week in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.
Karim Bellarabi tapped in to complete a textbook break by Leverkusen and score the league's 50,000th goal in the 23rd minute.
Hernandez doubled the lead, drilling in from 10 metres and added his second in the 65th minute after Dominik Kohr had pulled a goal back for the hosts on the hour.
Hernandez's double, his third this season, took his league tally to 10 goals and helped lift Leverkusen to eighth in the standings and back into contention for European qualification.
Leaders Bayern Munich, seven points clear at the top, take on Champions League hopefuls Hertha Berlin on Saturday while RB Leipzig, in second place, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
BARCELONA Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is closing in on a third consecutive mandate until 2021, with no candidate having declared his intention to challenge him in the election two days before Sunday's deadline.
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.