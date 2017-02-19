BERLIN RB Leipzig scored once in each half to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Sunday and bounce back from two straight league losses as they cut Bayern Munich's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points.

Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner combined well with each other to score once each and snap Gladbach's three-game winning run.

The win lifted the promoted club to 45 points in second place, with Bayern, who drew 1-1 at Hertha Berlin on Saturday, on 50.

Leipzig prized open the Gladbach defence following a long passing move, Werner eventually feeding Forsberg and the Swede scoring with a clever low shot.

Forsberg returned the favour in the 55th to set up Werner after Gladbach's Thorgan Hazard had a penalty saved by Peter Gulacsi on the stroke of halftime.

Jannik Westergaard set up a nervous finale with a powerful header as Gladbach pulled a goal back but they could not avoid the first defeat for coach Dieter Hecking since he took over in December.

