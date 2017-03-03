Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
BERLIN RB Leipzig came from a goal down and led 2-1 at Augsburg on Friday before conceding a second-half equaliser to draw 2-2 and lose ground in the Bundesliga title race.
Promoted Leipzig are in second place on 49 points but missed the chance to close the gap to champions Bayern Munich who will move seven points ahead if they beat Cologne on Saturday.
Leipzig put the hosts on the back foot from the start but it was Augsburg who struck first when Konstantinos Stafylidis's powerful shot left keeper Peter Gulacsi with no chance.
Timo Werner levelled with his 14th goal of the season six minutes later and Marwin Compper headed in a corner at the far post in the 52nd to put Leipzig ahead.
Augsburg, however, executed a textbook counter-attack with Martin Hinteregger beating Gulacsi on the hour. Stafylidis also hit the post late in the game as Augsburg climbed to 12th place in the table on 28 points.
NEW DELHI Television advertising rates for Sunday's cricket final between India and Pakistan are 10 times the normal price, industry sources said, as millions of fans are expected to tune in for a clash that last time ranked among the six most-watched sporting events.
ERIN, Wisconsin After grabbing a share of the early second round lead at the U.S. Open, Paul Casey crashed down the leaderboard with a triple bogey as the Erin Hills layout showed its teeth on Friday.