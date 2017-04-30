BERLIN A 90th-minute goal from Benjamin Huebner gave Hoffenheim a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and moved them up into third place with three matches left in the season.

The top three teams win an automatic Champions League group-stage spot with the fourth going into the competition's qualifying rounds.

Bayern Munich secured their fifth successive league title on Saturday after crushing VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 to leave them 10 points clear with three games left as RB Leipzig, in second place on 63, drew 0-0 against Ingolstadt.

Nadiem Amiri hit the post for Hoffenheim early in the game and the hosts kept up the pressure throughout but could not score until Huebner rose high to drill in his header from a corner.

The win sent Hoffenheim into third, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who drew 0-0 against Cologne on Saturday. Hoffenheim and Dortmund meet next week.

Veteran Halil Altintop scored twice as Augsburg crushed Hamburg SV 4-0 in their relegation derby to climb out of the drop zone.

The 34-year-old former Turkey international struck twice in the first half as Augsburg rose to the big occasion, leaving Hamburg, the only team to have played in the Bundesliga every season since the top league's creation in 1963, in the relegation playoff spot on 33 points.

Altintop fired in for the lead in the 28th minute and then tapped in at the far post 14 minutes later as Augsburg also hit the woodwork twice in a dominant performance.

Philipp Max made sure of the three points that lifted hosts Augsburg to 13th on 35, with a low shot, and substitute Raul Bobadilla added the fourth goal in the 85th minute.

