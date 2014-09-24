Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng (R) challenges Paderborn's Elias Kachunga during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (25) celebrates after he scored against Paderborn during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Champions Bayern Munich ended Paderborn's dream start to the season with a 4-0 demolition of the Bundesliga newboys on Tuesday, with Mario Goetze netting twice and new signing Robert Lewandowski getting off the mark.

The win lifted Bayern two points clear at the top on 11 from five games, two clear of Mainz 05 who drew 2-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Minnows Paderborn, whose budget is five million euros a year, had arrived in Munich as unexpected league leaders after two wins and two draws in their first four games, taking the top division by storm in their maiden season.

But Bayern, despite missing several players through injury, handed out an attacking lesson.

Germany international Goetze put the hosts ahead, drilling in after a superb backflick assist from Thomas Mueller in the eighth minute.

Last season's Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski, who joined Bayern from rivals Borussia Dortmund, opened his account six minutes later with a superb shot from 18 metres.

Still missing winger Franck Ribery and playmaker Bastian Schweinsteiger among several absentees, Bayern looked sharper than in Saturday's goalless draw at Hamburg SV and should have had at least two more goals by halftime.

Goetze tapped in from close range in the 78th to more accurately reflect Bayern's dominance before Mueller completed a quick move five minutes before time.

Schalke 04 bounced back from a bad start to clinch their first win of the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Borussia Dortmund, on six points, host last-placed VfB Stuttgart while Bayer Leverkusen, a point ahead, entertain Augsburg on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)