BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Mainz 05 on Friday for their second straight defeat since the Bundesliga restart as their air of invincibility under coach Andre Schubert has failed to spill over into this year.

Christian Clemens drilled in the winner from 20 metres for the hosts after 21 minutes with fourth-placed Gladbach only turning up the heat in the second half.

The visitors missed a golden chance through Raffael, who saw his close range effort spectacularly blocked by goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Gladbach remain on 29 points, after also losing 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund last week, while Mainz move up to sixth on 27 with their first win of the year.

Schubert's side, hit by a string of injuries this term, had won six consecutive games after he took over, following five defeats in a row at the start of the campaign, taking them off the bottom and into Champions League contention.

But after winning eight of 10 league matches under the 44-year-old, they have yet to pick up where they left off before the winter break in December.

Leaders Bayern Munich, who have 49 points, host Hoffenheim on Sunday, with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, eight points off top spot, entertaining promoted Ingolstadt on Saturday.

