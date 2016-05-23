Football Soccer - Nuremberg v Eintracht Frankfurt - German Bundesliga - Relegation Play-off Second Leg - Grundig Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - 23/05/16. Eintracht Frankfurt's coach Niko Kovac and his team celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Football Soccer - Nuremberg v Eintracht Frankfurt - German Bundesliga - Relegation Play-off Second Leg - Grundig Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - 23/05/16. Eintracht Frankfurt's coach Niko Kovac and his team celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Football Soccer - Nuremberg v Eintracht Frankfurt - German Bundesliga - Relegation Play-off Second Leg - Grundig Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - 23/05/16. Eintracht Frankfurt's Lukas Hradecky and Alexander Meier celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Eintracht Frankfurt kept their Bundesliga place and condemned Nuremberg to another season in the second tier after Haris Seferovic gave them a 1-0 away win in a tense relegation/promotion playoff on Monday.

The Swiss striker's second-half goal, his first since November, earned Frankfurt a 2-1 aggregate win against the deflated hosts who had needed only a goalless draw to return to the top flight after two seasons.

It was the eighth playoff, featuring the third-bottom Bundesliga team and third-placed second-tier side, since the system was introduced in the 2008/09 season and the sixth occasion that the Bundesliga team has survived.

Nuremberg, in 2009, and Fortuna Duesseldorf, in 2012, are the only second-tier teams to have broken the sequence.

As in last Thursday's first leg, Nuremberg, with the security of an away goal, were happy to sit back and try to catch their opponents on the break.

With so much as stake, tempers were predictably frayed and there were several scuffles and protested decisions while Nuremberg fans let off fireworks behind the goal.

Frankfurt made the breakthrough in the 66th minute after Mijat Gacinovic, who scored their first-leg goal, weaved his way through the Nuremberg defence and found Seferovic, who was left with a simple task to score from close range.

Niclas Fuellkrug wasted a late chance for the hosts when he failed to make proper contact on the ball with his left foot from close range and missed the target altogether.

Frankfurt were previously relegated in 2010/2011 and bounced back at the first attempt.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Ken Ferris)