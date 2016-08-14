Bayern Munich gave new coach Carlo Ancelotti a winning start by beating arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to claim the German Supercup on Sunday in the Italian's first competitive game in charge.

Midfielder Arturo Vidal and forward Thomas Mueller scored in the second half for the German double winners after Dortmund, contesting the match as league runners-up and playing in their own Westfalonstadion, enjoyed the better of the first half.

Former Real Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, Paris St Germain and Chelsea coach Ancelotti has taken over from Spaniard Pep Guardiola, who won three Bundesliga titles in as many seasons with the Bavarians but could not reach a Champions League final.

Defender Mats Hummels made his debut for Bayern after moving from Dortmund and was predictably booed by the home fans every time he touched the ball.

"We're happy. In the second half we did better and that gave us confidence for the new season," Ancelotti told ZDF television in Italian, having conceded that his German is still poor.

"We tried to bring something new, but this is already a strong team."

The match is played annually between the winners of the previous season's Bundesliga and German Cup, although Bayern won both competitions last term with Dortmund runners-up in each.

Even though the fixture is little more than a curtain-raiser for the season, there were plenty of full-blooded challenges.

Tempers flared when Bayern forward Franck Ribery lashed out at Felix Passlack, appearing to slap him on the head, with Dortmund demanding a red cad for the Frenchman, but the referee diplomatically gave each player a yellow.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer kept Dortmund at bay, although the best first-half chance fell to the visitors when Vidal headed the ball straight at Dortmund stopper Roman Buerki and fired the rebound over.

The Chilean, however, made no mistake when he was set free by Robert Lewandowski just before the hour, scoring at the second attempt after Buerki failed to hold his first effort.

Mueller turned in the second from close range in the 79th minute from a Hummels header following a corner.

