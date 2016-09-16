Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
BERLIN Striker Anthony Modeste struck twice in the first half to lead Cologne 3-0 past promoted Freiburg on Friday and send them provisionally to the top of the Bundesliga table with seven points from three matches.
The Frenchman headed the hosts into the lead in the 29th minute and Leonardo Bittenourt added a second goal two minutes later.
The 28-year-old Modeste, who took his season tally to three goals, then grabbed his second of the evening two minutes before the break as Cologne cruised to their second win in three Bundesliga matches this season, climbing a point above champions Bayern Munich.
Cologne, top of the Bundesliga for the first time since 1996, have yet to concede a goal in the league this season but the Bavarians can reclaim top spot with victory over Ingolstadt on Saturday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-