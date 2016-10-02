BERLIN Schalke 04 finally picked up their first Bundesliga points of the season on Sunday and did so in style by thumping Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-0.

The goals, including a brace from Switzerland teenager Breel Embolo, all came in the second half and suggested that Schalke's problem had been mainly one of confidence.

The Royal Blues had lost their five opening games, scoring just two goals in the process, although they had won their first two matches in the Europa League.

The game turned dramatically after Eric Choupo-Moting won and converted a penalty to break the deadlock seven minutes after halftime.

Four minutes later, Embolo got clear of the Gladbach defence and slid his shot past Yann Sommer and just inside the post for the second, then Leon Goretzka snapped up a rebound after Sommer parried Choupo-Moting's shot to make it 3-0 just before the hour.

Cameroon-born Embolo completed the scoring with seven minutes left when he shrugged off his marker, rounded Sommer, slipped but managed to get back up to poke the ball home.

The win lifted Schalke off the bottom and into 16th place with both Ingolstadt and Hamburg SV below them.

VfL Wolfsburg and Mainz 05 drew 0-0 in the earlier game, a result which left both teams in the bottom half of the table.

Bayern Munich, held 1-1 at home by Cologne on Saturday, lead the table by three points from Hertha Berlin with Borussia Dortmund a further point back in third.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)