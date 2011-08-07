West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
- BERLIN Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 1-0 home defeat against Borussia Moenchengladbach in their opening Bundesliga match on Sunday following a blunder by two of their new signings.
Igor de Camargo scored a second-half winner, heading in from the edge of the penalty area after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Jerome Boateng failed to clear Roel Brouwers' long ball forward.
Boateng left the ball for Neuer but Brazilian-born Belgium international De Camargo nipped in to head the ball over the keeper just after the hour to score for the visitors who escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season.
Bayer Leverkusen, runners-up last year to Borussia Dortmund, lost 2-0 at Mainz 05 in Sunday's other game.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.