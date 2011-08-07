Bayern Munich's coach Jupp Heynckes reacts during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich August 7, 2011. Moenchengladbach won the match 1-0. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller reacts after the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

- BERLIN Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 1-0 home defeat against Borussia Moenchengladbach in their opening Bundesliga match on Sunday following a blunder by two of their new signings.

Igor de Camargo scored a second-half winner, heading in from the edge of the penalty area after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Jerome Boateng failed to clear Roel Brouwers' long ball forward.

Boateng left the ball for Neuer but Brazilian-born Belgium international De Camargo nipped in to head the ball over the keeper just after the hour to score for the visitors who escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season.

Bayer Leverkusen, runners-up last year to Borussia Dortmund, lost 2-0 at Mainz 05 in Sunday's other game.

