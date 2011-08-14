BERLIN Israeli striker Itay Shechter snatched an 80th minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Kaiserslautern against visitors Augsburg Sunday.

The Bundesliga newcomers struck after 10 minutes when Sascha Moelders was sent through to fire in his third goal in two games but new signing Shechter weaved through the defence and released a powerful left-footed low drive to level.

The promoted Bavarians were better in the first half and missed a string of clear chances to double their lead with Kaiserslautern looking out of sorts.

The hosts upped the tempo in the second half and came close more than half a dozen times only to be denied by goalkeeper Simon Jentzsch.

He could do nothing though to stop 24-year-old Shechter's missile from just inside the box that gave Kaiserslautern their first point from two games.

Augsburg hit the bar three minutes from time.

Champions Borussia Dortmund suffered a 1-0 defeat at Hoffenheim Saturday while Luiz Gustavo scored in stoppage time to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg.

Both teams have three points after two games.

Fellow Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen take on Werder Bremen later Sunday. Mainz 05 and Hanover 96 lead the standings with six points.

