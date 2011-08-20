FC Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (2nd L) and President Uli Hoeness (R) perform a Mexican wave during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Hamburg in Munich August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FC Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates a goal against HSV Hamburg during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FC Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger is challenged by HSV Hamburg's Tomas Rincon during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Bayern Munich demolished Hamburg SV 5-0 Saturday with a scintillating performance by Arjen Robben as champions Borussia Dortmund struggled to beat Nuremberg 2-0.

Dutch international Robben scored one goal and set up another for Daniel van Buyten, with Franck Ribery, last season's top scorer Mario Gomez and substitute Ivica Olic also on target as the hosts kept a clean sheet for the third straight game in all competitions.

Dortmund were made to work much harder against aggressive Nuremberg and had to wait until early in the second half to celebrate when Mario Goetze in the box cut back for Robert Lewandowski to thunder in for the lead.

Kevin Grosskreutz added another for the hosts 10 minutes from time with a deflected long-range effort.

Both Bayern and Dortmund moved up to six points from three games, one behind Borussia Moenchengladbach, 4-1 winners against VfL Wolfsburg Friday.

On a sun-drenched Munich afternoon, Robben wreaked havoc down the right wing repeatedly leaving hapless Hamburg defenders in his wake.

He picked out defender van Buyten, a surprise inclusion in the place of Jerome Boateng, with a free kick and the Belgian paid back coach Jupp Heynckes' trust with a well-timed header in the 13th minute.

Bayern, fresh for their 2-0 Champions League playoff first leg win over FC Zurich in midweek, kept up the pressure and Frenchman Ribery doubled their lead four minutes later when he picked up a Thomas Mueller pass, flicked the ball on to his left foot and released from 10 metres to beat keeper Jaroslav Drobny.

ROBBEN CHIP

Drobny did well to deny Bayern another goal a little later as he palmed a Gomez diving header over the bar with a reflex save but could do nothing when Robben raced past Marcell Jansen and Dennis Aogo down the right and beautifully chipped the ball over the Czech keeper.

Gomez scored his first league goal of the season 11 minutes after the restart and with Hamburg's defence in tatters, Croat Olic completed the rout 10 minutes from time. Hamburg, who had lost 6-0 in Munch last season and could have conceded even more Saturday, are 17th with just one point.

Fellow Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen also have six points following their 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart after Stefan Kiessling made the most of Stuttgart keeper Sven Ulreich's fumble to snatch the winner, with Michael Ballack again left on the bench.

In a hugely entertaining encounter Werder Bremen came from a goal down and led twice before finally beating Freiburg 5-3 with two goals in the dying minutes to also move up to six points.

Hanover 96 and Mainz 05, also on six, take on Hertha Berlin and Schalke 04 respectively Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)