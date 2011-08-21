Schalke 04's Benedikt Hoewedes (L) celebrates his goal with his team mate Joel Matip during their German Bundesliga soccer match against Mainz 05 in Mainz August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

BERLIN Schalke 04 scored four times in the last 35 minutes to recover from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga Sunday.

Mainz 05 had won their first two games of the season and the Bundesliga's other 100 percent record fell when Hanover 96 conceded a late equaliser to be held 1-1 at home by promoted Hertha Berlin.

Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hanover lead the table with seven points from three games after a weekend in which the nine games produced an impressive 33 goals.

Moenchengladbach, who survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, are top on goal difference.

Bayern Munich, who thumped Hamburg SV 5-0 Saturday, lead a pack of seven teams on six points.

Mainz were on course for another win when Austrian Andreas Ivanschitz and Colombian Elkin Soto put them 2-0 ahead after only 12 minutes.

Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar followed up last week's hat-trick against Cologne by opening Schalke's account in the 57th minute from a chance selflessly set up by Raul and Benedikt Hoewedes headed the equaliser seven minutes later.

Joel Matip headed Schalke in front following a corner in the 81st minute and Austria captain Christian Fuchs blasted in a free kick in the last minute to leave Schalke and Mainz both on six points.

Sergio Pinto fired Hanover in front after 33 metres with a 30-metre free kick which he drilled through a gap in the wall.

With seven minutes left, substitute Pierre-Michel Lasogga beat his marker to Christian Lell's cross to divert the ball into the net.

Christian Pander found the net with a late free kick for Hanover but his effort was disallowed.

