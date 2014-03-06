Germany's Marcell Jansen leaves the pitch during their international friendly soccer match against Chile in Stuttgart March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Germany full back Marcell Jansen suffered an ankle ligament injury in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Chile in an international friendly and will undergo further checks on Thursday, his club Hamburg SV said.

Jansen limped off in the 24th minute after twisting his left ankle following a challenge by an opponent.

His injury could not have come at a worse time for Hamburg, who are battling to avoid the club's first ever relegation from the top division.

Hamburg, the only Bundesliga club to have played every season in the top division since the league's creation in 1963, are in 16th place on 19 points, three above bottom-placed Eintracht Braunschweig.

