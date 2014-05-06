Borussia Dortmund's Kevin Grosskreutz celebrates a goal against Zenit St Petersburg during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev/Interpress

BERLIN A flying kebab has triggered an assault complaint by a Cologne supporter against Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Kevin Grosskreutz.

Police told reporters on Tuesday that a complaint for bodily harm had been filed by the fan who alleges Grosskreutz threw the spicy kebab at him in Cologne, causing his eyes to burn.

"We have now started an investigation into the claim," a Cologne police official said.

Grosskreutz has rejected the accusation. He told reporters he was out on Sunday night with team mate Julian Schieber when the man, wearing a Cologne shirt, approached him at a kebab shop and repeatedly shouted his name.

The player said he threw his meat sandwich to the ground, not at the fan, and left.

"I saw the situation as being offensive and saw my private sphere violated," Grosskreutz told Bild newspaper. "Obviously I should have not thrown the kebab like that on the ground in public."

Dortmund, who are second in the Bundesliga, meet Bayern Munich in the German Cup final later this month.

The 25-year-old Grosskreutz is expected to be named in Germany's squad this week for next month's World Cup in Brazil.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)