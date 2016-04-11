Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
BERLIN Jens Keller, who twice led Schalke 04 to the Champions League, will take over second division club Union Berlin from next season, the club said on Monday.
Keller, who has also worked at VfB Stuttgart in the top division and coached Schalke from 2012-14, had agreed a contract until 2018.
"I have found excellent conditions at Union Berlin. The expectations of the club have been clearly stated to me and that was my wish as well," Keller said in a club statement.
Union Berlin are seventh in the second division and have no chance of promotion this season with five matches remaining.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.