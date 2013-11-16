Germany's Sami Khedira leaves the pitch helped by his team's staff after being injured during their international friendly soccer match against Italy at the San Siro Stadium in Milan November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Germany's Sami Khedira reacts after being injured during their international friendly soccer match against Italy at the San Siro Stadium in Milan November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

BERLIN Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira's World Cup hopes hang in the balance after he was ruled out for around six months with torn cruciate ligaments suffered in Friday's 1-1 draw with Italy.

"He will need to be operated on but we are hopeful he could be fit in time for the World Cup (in June)," said national team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt in a statement.

Germany take on England at Wembley on Tuesday, their second friendly in five days.

"This is a bitter setback for Sami but he always thinks positively and that is why I am optimistic he will be ready and fit when the World Cup starts," said coach Joachim Loew.

Real explained that the player would have surgery on his right knee in Germany later on Saturday.

"The operation will be conducted in the Hessingpark Clinic in Augsburg and will be carried out by Doctor Ulrich Boenisch," the club said.

Khedira has formed a superb holding midfield partnership for Germany with Bastian Schweinsteiger who underwent surgery this week on a persistent ankle injury.

Schweinsteiger is not expected to return before the end of the winter break in January.

Loew said he would also travel to London without captain Philipp Lahm, first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer and playmaker Mesut Ozil in order to give other players an opportunity.

"They are absolutely part of the main structure of this team and what is important for me now is to give other players in these key positions a chance to show what they can do against a big opponent like England," he said.

Central defender Per Mertesacker will return after missing the friendly with Italy in Milan because of flu.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)