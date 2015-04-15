BERLIN Coach Juergen Klopp has decided to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season after seven years in charge, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Here are some facts on the 47-year-old, who has long been a target for several top European clubs.

- A former striker, who played for 11 years at Mainz 05, Klopp never played in the Bundesliga, spending most of the time in the second division.

- He took over at Mainz 05 after the end of his playing career, leading them to the Bundesliga and even a European spot through a Fair-Play regulation before being relegated again. He missed out on another promotion on the last day of the season before joining Dortmund.

- Klopp took charge of the former European champions in 2008 and led them to consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012. They also won the German Cup in 2012 for a domestic double.

- Klopp's biggest international success with Dortmund was reaching the 2013 Champions League final where they lost in the first ever all-German affair to rivals Bayern Munich.

- The rivalry with Bayern extended beyond the pitch with the Bavarians signing Mario Goetze and Robert Lewandowski in the past seasons, much to the anger of Klopp.

- Witty, passionate and easy to approach off the pitch, Klopp has also carved out an award-winning career as TV pundit during international tournaments such as the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

- His emotional outbursts, however, directed at officials and referees during the game are equally memorable, repeatedly earning him a seat in the tribunes both in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

- This season in the Bundesliga has been one of struggle for Dortmund who have risen to mid-table after slumping to bottom place as recently as January.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)