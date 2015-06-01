Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp acknowledges fans next to the trophy after the German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LONDON Juergen Klopp will take a break from football "until further notice" after stepping down as Borussia Dortmund manager, he said on Monday.

The 47-year-old German, who took charge of Dortmund in 2008 and led the club to the Bundesliga title in 2011, announced in April that he would leave at the end of the season.

Klopp, linked in media reports with a move to Premier League Liverpool, also won a domestic league and cup double in 2012 and led Dortmund to the 2013 Champions League final.

"After seven intense and emotional years, I think it's a good idea to let the numerous memories settle in before I take on a new challenge with my team refreshed and motivated," Klopp said in a statement published by Germany's SID agency.

"I'm going to take a break until further notice."

Klopp, who had previously said he would not take a break after leaving Dortmund, lost his final game in charge on Saturday as VfL Wolfsburg claimed the German Cup with a 3-1 victory.

Former Mainz manager Thomas Tuchel will take over at Dortmund, who finished seventh in the Bundesliga to qualify for next season's Europa League third qualifying round.

