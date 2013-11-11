Lazio's Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring against Cagliari during their Italian Serie A match at the Olympic stadium in Rome October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

BERLIN Germany forward Miroslav Klose could be doubtful for their friendly internationals against Italy and England in the coming days after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday, the team said on Monday.

Klose, joint Germany all-time top scorer with 68 goals, was injured in Lazio's 1-1 draw against Parma in the Serie A and taken off six minutes from time.

"He is now in Munich, being treated by federation doctors," the German football association said in a statement.

The 35-year-old had only returned to action in October after undergoing foot surgery that had ruled him out for a month.

Germany, who have qualified for next year's World Cup in Brazil, will play Italy in Milan on November 15 before taking on England in London four days later.

