BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg's Max Kruse was axed from the Germany squad for their friendly internationals against England and Italy after coach Joachim Loew lost patience with the striker's "unprofessional" off-the-pitch behaviour.

Kruse has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months, including leaving 75,000 euros (£58,650) in cash in a taxi last year that resulted in a hefty club fine, and on Saturday he snatched a camera away from a woman who had taken photographs of him in the club grounds.

She turned out to be a reporter for the daily Bild newspaper.

"I want players who focus on football and on the Euros," Loew said in a statement on Monday.

"Last weekend's incident goes against those expectations. Max once again acted unprofessionally. I will not accept that."

World Cup winners Germany take on England in Berlin on March 26 before facing Italy three days later.

Kruse, who joined the Wolves from Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2015, had also been recently warned by his club to improve his diet.

"As recently as last week I made it clear to Max Kruse what I expect from him off the pitch," Loew said. "The Euro is near and the national team has set its sights high. We need players who are focused and are aware of being a role model."

The 28-year-old's suspension concerns only the two matches this month.

The Germans have been drawn in the Euro 2016 Group C along with Ukraine, Northern Ireland and Poland.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)