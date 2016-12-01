BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland has been ruled out for the rest of the year after picking up a thigh muscle injury in training, the Champions League club said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Germany international, who joined Leverkusen this season from Hoffenheim, injured his right thigh and will be out for at least eight weeks.

"Volland has already started work on his recovery today at the rehabilitation centre at the BayArena," the club said.

Leverkusen have qualified for the Champions League knockout stage but have been erratic in the league and sit 10th, having lost three of their last five Bundesliga matches.

