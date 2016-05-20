TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Kevin Volland challenges Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (R) during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Sinsheim, Germany, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen signed 23-year-old forward Kevin Volland from Hoffenheim for a reported 15 million euros as they look to boost their attack for next season's Champions League, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

The lightning-quick striker, who has earned six caps for Germany and has scored 33 goals in 132 Bundesliga games, including eight this season, signed a five-year deal to 2021 after four seasons at Hoffenheim.

"I had to use the chance to play for a top club and compete in the Champions League," Volland, who was not included in Germany's preliminary Euro 2016 squad, said in a statement.

"Bayer is the ideal club for me to develop further and present myself on the European stage."

Leverkusen finished in third place in the Bundesliga and will compete in the Champions League group stage.

