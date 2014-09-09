Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt celebrates his goal against Hertha BSC Berlin during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Julian Brandt has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a torn ankle ligament in training, the Bundesliga leaders said on Tuesday.

This is the second injury blow for the Champions League competitors after captain Simon Rolfes underwent ankle surgery last week and has been ruled out as well, with Leverkusen enjoying a fine start to the season.

The 18-year-old Brandt, an Under-19 Germany international, is among the country's brightest young talents and was on target in their 4-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Aug. 30.

Brandt turned his ankle in Monday afternoon's training but will not require surgery, Leverkusen said in a statement.

The German club, who lead the Bundesliga with two wins out of two games, kick off their Champions League matches against Monaco on Sept. 16 with Zenit St Petersburg and Benfica also in Group C of Europe's premier club competition.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)