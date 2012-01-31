Croatia's Vedran Corluka celebrates his goal aginst Turkey during the first leg of their Euro 2012 play-off football match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen have signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Vedran Corluka on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy the Croatia international, last season's Bundesliga runners-up said on Tuesday.

"Corluka is a good professional who can immediately give our team a quality boost," said Bayer CEO Wolfgang Holzhaeuser in a statement.

Leverkusen, who face Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 next month, have the option for a long-term deal after the end of the loan period, he said.

The tall 25-year-old right back joined Tottenham in 2008.

