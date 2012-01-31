West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen have signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Vedran Corluka on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy the Croatia international, last season's Bundesliga runners-up said on Tuesday.
"Corluka is a good professional who can immediately give our team a quality boost," said Bayer CEO Wolfgang Holzhaeuser in a statement.
Leverkusen, who face Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 next month, have the option for a long-term deal after the end of the loan period, he said.
The tall 25-year-old right back joined Tottenham in 2008.
ZURICH FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.