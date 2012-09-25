Bayer 04 Leverkusen's new head coach Sami Hyypia gestures before the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Hamburger SV in Hamburg, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen's disappointing start to the season will soon be a thing of the past as the team improves and climbs up the table, team manager Sami Hyypia said on Tuesday.

Leverkusen, who last season competed in the Champions League, are in 13th place with four points after one victory in four games.

"I have every confidence that better times will come," the former defender, who took over as team manager along with coach Sascha Lewandowski in April, told reporters.

"We did not have an ideal start. But if we all work hard together then good things will happen."

Leverkusen, who travel to Augsburg on Wednesday, have also had Andre Schuerrle misfire so far and the winger underlined his slump in form by missing a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

But Hyypia said the team was on the right track.

"We saw against Gladbach what we need to do to play better," said the Finn. "The mental strength we showed was very good. It is a good basis for the future."

