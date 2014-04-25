FC Salzburg's head coach Roger Schmidt arrives for the Europa League soccer match against Ajax Amsterdam in Salzburg February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Bayern Leverkusen have appointed former Salzburg manager Roger Schmidt as their new coach on a two-year contract, the club said on Friday.

German Schmidt, who led Salzburg to the Austrian title this season, has never previously worked for a Bundesliga club. He will be officially unveiled as Leverkusen coach on July 1.

"We looked at the market carefully and decided in favour of Roger Schmidt whose style of playing football fits ideal to Leverkusen," said Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller.

Sascha Lewandowski took over as coach on a temporary basis after Sami Hyypia was sacked this month.

Leverkusen made a good start to the season but have slipped to fourth in the Bundesliga following a poor run since the winter break and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

