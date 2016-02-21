Football Soccer -- Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund - German Bundesliga - BayArena , Leverkusen, 21/02/16 Referees enter the field after an interruption during the match. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Football Soccer -- Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund - German Bundesliga - BayArena , Leverkusen, 21/02/16 Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen players leave the field after an interruption during the match. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt's refusal to go the stands after being sent off prompted referee Felix Zwayer to briefly halt the Bundesliga match with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

After Dortmund scored in the 64th minute, Zwayer had a heated exchange with Leverkusen captain Stefan Kiessling and Schmidt, as well as other Leverkusen players, who were unhappy with the way the goal was scored.

Dortmund's Matthias Ginter, they had argued, had not placed the ball for a free kick at the right position but a few metres forward, launching a quick break that caught Leverkusen off guard and led to the goal.

Zwayer then ordered his fourth official to send Schmidt to the stands and when the coach refused to follow orders, the referee told Kiessling to do it.

When Schmidt again refused to budge, Zwayer and his assistants immediately left the pitch.

"The referee could have told him (Schmidt) directly," Kiessling told reporters. "Now I had to do it. But I think all of us were frustrated. We had played well and then conceded such a bad goal."

Fans, club officials and even Germany coach Joachim Loew, who was in the stands, were left rather bemused, clueless as to what had happened and what had triggered such a reaction from the referee.

The match eventually resumed nine minutes later as Zwayer returned to the pitch once Schmidt took his place in the stands.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)