BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen captain Simon Rolfes will undergo surgery for a ligament tear in his right ankle and will be sidelined for "some weeks", the German club said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old midfielder was injured in the second half of Leverkusen's 4-2 Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

"This is obviously very frustrating for me but I will do everything to get back as quickly as possible," Rolfes said.

Leverkusen have made a fine start to the season, winning both Bundesliga games and demolishing FC Copenhagen 7-2 on aggregate to book a spot in the Champions League group stage.

Leverkusen have been drawn in Group C, along with Benfica, Zenit St Petersburg and Monaco.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)