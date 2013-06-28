Bosnia's Emir Spahic plays with the ball during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Borga

MADRID Bayer Leverkusen have signed Bosnia defender and captain Emir Spahic from Spanish club Sevilla to help them in their Champions League campaign next season, the Bundesliga side said on Friday.

The 32-year-old centre back, who went out on loan to Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala in February, had agreed a two-year contract, Leverkusen said on their website (www.bayer04.de).

While neither club disclosed financial details, Spahic is valued at 3 million euros (2.5 million pounds) on transfermarkt.com, which tracks soccer deals.

"Emir Spahic is skillful and strong in challenges," Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller said.

"He also has outstanding technical ability and is very good in the air," added the former German international.

"He'll help us to achieve our targets in the Bundesliga, the German Cup and, of course, the Champions League."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)