Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski on Friday denied hitting a teenage supporter who had made an offensive gesture to the striker for signing with Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.
The teenager filed a complaint with police saying Lewandowski, who earlier this month agreed to join treble winners Bayern next season, had punched him on the forehead on Thursday.
"I want to clearly state that I never used violence against people who violated my private sphere," the Poland international said in a statement on his Facebook page.
The teenager has admitted to making an offensive gesture as the player drove by in his car near his home in Dortmund.
Lewandowski, whose move has angered Dortmund fans after Mario Goetze also left to join the Bavarians this season, stopped the vehicle and got out to confront the 17-year-old.
"I have no intention of teaching teenagers how to behave but I will not allow for my family and myself to be offended," Lewandowski said.
Club officials backed the player.
"Robert swears he never hit the boy in the face and that he never even touched him," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Bild newspaper.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).