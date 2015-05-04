A combination of four pictures shows Hamburg SV's Rafael van der Vaart (R) colliding with FSV Mainz 05 Elkin Soto during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, Germany, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Medics carry FSV Mainz 05 Elkin Soto off the pitch after his collision with Hamburg SV's Rafael van der Vaart during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, Germany, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hamburg SV's Rafael van der Vaart (R) collides with FSV Mainz 05 Elkin Soto during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, Germany, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Mainz 05 are planning to offer Colombian Elkin Soto a one-year contract extension after the midfielder sustained a horrific knee injury in their defeat by Hamburg SV on Sunday that can put his career in doubt, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The midfielder dislocated his knee, tore the cruciate as well as the medial collateral ligaments and a meniscus as he mis-kicked under pressure from Hamburg's Rafael van der Vaart.

Players and club officials were left shocked by the injury with Mainz now planning a new deal for Soto to accommodate his rehabilitation period. The 34-year-old has played for the small club since 2007.

"Initially he wanted to return at the end of the season to his home country," Mainz said of Soto, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, in a statement.

"But from Mainz this deserving professional can expect full backing. Before the prospect for a new contract can become reality it is all about Soto's recovery."

The former Colombia international will spend some time in hospital following surgery for his injuries.

"As soon as his operation is done, he could sign a new contract with us, immediately," sports director Christian Heidel said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)