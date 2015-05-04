Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
BERLIN Mainz 05 are planning to offer Colombian Elkin Soto a one-year contract extension after the midfielder sustained a horrific knee injury in their defeat by Hamburg SV on Sunday that can put his career in doubt, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.
The midfielder dislocated his knee, tore the cruciate as well as the medial collateral ligaments and a meniscus as he mis-kicked under pressure from Hamburg's Rafael van der Vaart.
Players and club officials were left shocked by the injury with Mainz now planning a new deal for Soto to accommodate his rehabilitation period. The 34-year-old has played for the small club since 2007.
"Initially he wanted to return at the end of the season to his home country," Mainz said of Soto, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, in a statement.
"But from Mainz this deserving professional can expect full backing. Before the prospect for a new contract can become reality it is all about Soto's recovery."
The former Colombia international will spend some time in hospital following surgery for his injuries.
"As soon as his operation is done, he could sign a new contract with us, immediately," sports director Christian Heidel said.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MUMBAI Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.
PARIS Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros (£1,282) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.