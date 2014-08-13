Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
DORTMUND Germany Bayern Munich holding midfielder Javi Martinez suffered a suspected cruciate ligament injury in the first half of their 2-0 German Super Cup loss to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Bayern sports director Matthias Sammer said.
Spain international Martinez was taken off on a stretcher with his knee heavily bandaged after an attempted bicycle kick with Dortmund defender Marcel Schmelzer marking him in the 29th minute.
Sammer told reporters there were fears it could be a cruciate ligament injury that could keep the player out for some time but the club has not yet announced the full extent of his injury.
The Bundesliga season starts next week.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.