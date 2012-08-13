Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is pictured during a team photo call in Munich July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is to miss Wednesday's friendly against Argentina after a suffering a minor pelvis injury in Bayern Munich's Supercup match on Sunday, the country's football federation (DFB) said.

Second choice Ron-Robert Zieler is likely to take his place against the South Americans while 20-year-old Borussia Moenchengladbach goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been called up to the squad.

Ter Stegen had an unhappy time on his only previous international appearance, conceding five goals in a 5-3 friendly defeat to Switzerland in May.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alastair Himmer)

brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917 1402. Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)