Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has pulled out of Germany's national football squad for their upcoming friendly against England and World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan because of a calf injury.
Uncapped Paris St Germain keeper Kevin Trapp has been called up to replace Neuer, who will stay with his club Bayern Munich for treatment, the German football association said on Monday.
Neuer, 30, has kept 13 clean sheets in 25 games for Bayern this season and played in the German champions' 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.
Trapp has made 11 appearances at the under-21 level for Germany and kept 10 clean sheets in his last 16 games for PSG.
Germany play England in Dortmund on Wednesday before travelling to Baku to face Azerbaijan four days later.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.