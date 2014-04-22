Sevilla's Andres Palop reacts during their Spanish King's Cup semi-final soccer match against Real Madrid at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla January 26, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Bayer Leverkusen's veteran Spanish goalkeeper Andres Palop is planning to retire from football at the end of the Bundesliga season.

The 40-year-old, who featured in Sevilla's UEFA Cup title triumphs in 2006 and 2007, left the Spanish club for Leverkusen in June.

"After 19 years living and enjoying my time as a professional football player the time has come to hang up my gloves at the end of the current campaign," Palop said in a statement on Monday.

The keeper also had spells with Sevilla's La Liga rivals Valencia and Villarreal and was an unused member of his country's Euro 2008-winning squad.

