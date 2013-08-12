Schalke 04's Julian Draxler reacts during his German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Schalke 04 offensive midfielder Julian Draxler has been ruled out of Germany's friendly international against Paraguay on Wednesday after picking up an injury in their Bundesliga opener, the German football association said on Monday.

The 19-year-old sustained a heel injury and a cut in their 3-3 draw against Hamburg SV on Sunday as Schalke kicked off their Bundesliga season. Coach Joachim Loew is not planning to call up a replacement.

Germany start their international season against the South Americans in Kaiserslautern as they prepare to book their spot for next year's World Cup in Brazil.

Germany are top of their World Cup qualifying group on 16 points from six games, five ahead of Austria whom they play on September 6 before travelling to the Faroe Islands four days later. Sweden and Ireland also have 11 points.

