Germany's physiotherapist suffered two injuries as he ran on to the pitch to treat a player during Friday's World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Klaus Eder, who has worked for the German federation for 25 year, tore a muscle in his left leg as he went to tend to Marcel Schmelzer, causing him to fall over and break his finger.

"I now have to put into practice what I always tell my patients," the 60-year-old told the German federation's website (www.dfb.de) on Sunday.

"Patience is important and you should not expect a lot of progress too soon.

"The way the players reacted was very comforting," he said. "Philipp Lahm brought me the ice pack, Mesut Ozil and Miroslav Klose held me and led me off the field."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond

