Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BERLIN Hanover police were called into action ahead of Friday's Lower Saxony derby between Hanover 96 and Eintracht Braunschweig, picking up a pig sporting a Hanover 96 scarf in the city centre as tempers between fans rose, they said on Thursday.
With 96 written on one side and a green scarf around its neck, the pig was spotted wandering through the city on Wednesday night.
Police, who have since transferred it to a shelter, are on full alert ahead of the first Bundesliga derby in 37 years between the bitter regional rivals.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
MELBOURNE Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.