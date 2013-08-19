Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
BERLIN Germany's soccer association (DFB) began an investigation on Monday after an Under-21 international was the target of alleged racist chants in a second-tier match over the weekend.
"We can confirm an investigation has been launched regarding an incident in the game between 1860 Munich and Ingolstadt," DFB deputy general secretary Stefan Hans said in a statement.
German-born Danny da Costa, whose parents are from Africa, said 1860 fans aimed repeated monkey chants and racist slurs at him, forcing the referee to briefly interrupt Sunday's game.
The Munich club said they had identified one fan who was verbally abusing the player and would ban him from their ground.
"One case like that is one too many," said 1860 chief executive Robert Schaefer.
Da Costa made his Germany Under-21 debut on Tuesday. He has also played for the Under-17 and Under-20 teams.
Poor finishing cost Manchester United a chance to move into the Premier League's top four as striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty in a feisty 1-1 draw against 10-man Bournemouth on Saturday.
March 4 Leicester City made it two wins from two since the sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 Premier League victory over fellow strugglers Hull City on Saturday.