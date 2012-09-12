Germany's Marco Reus heads the ball attacked by Austria's Christian Fuchs (R) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying match in Vienna, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus will be fit to play against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday after a foot injury picked up in Germany's 2-1 victory over Austria in a 2014 World Cup qualifier turned out to be bruising.

Reus fired Germany into a 44th minute lead on Tuesday but was injured in the process.

"Reus suffered only a bruise in his foot. That is the result of a medical check today," Dortmund said on Wednesday. "His participation in the league game against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday is not in danger."

The German footballer of the year joined two-times defending Bundesliga champions Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach in the close season in a deal reportedly worth 17 million euros (13.5 million pounds).

Dortmund are in sixth place in the standings on four points from two games, two behind leaders Bayern Munich, with Reus having scored once.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien and Justin Palmer)