Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben lies injured on the pitch during their Bundesliga first division soccer match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben leaves the pitch after injury during their Bundesliga first division soccer match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben's comeback lasted a mere 24 minutes on Sunday after the Dutchman was taken off injured against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Robben was holding his side after a rough challenge from Gladbach's Tony Jantschke forced him off with Thomas Mueller coming on.

He had only returned to training this week after being sidelined for a week with a back injury sustained against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on March 12.

The winger, who missed last week's victory over Werder Bremen and was a surprise inclusion in the starting-lineup on Sunday, is the league's second best scorer with 17 goals.

Robben has also set up another seven goals for Bayern, who are top of the Bundesliga and face Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)