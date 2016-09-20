Serena to play fewer tournaments to aid grand slam quest
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
BERLIN Mainz 05 midfielder Jose Rodriguez was banned for five matches and fined 10,000 euros (8,625.45 pounds) on Tuesday for a reckless challenge on Augsburg's Dominik Kohr that left the player with serious injuries.
Rodriguez, who has since apologised, flew into Kohr in stoppage time after having come on in the 85th minute as a substitute and with Mainz 3-1 ahead. He was shown a straight red card.
Kohr needed hospital treatment after sustaining a deep, 14-centimetre-long cut in his lower thigh that left bones exposed. He will be out for several weeks.
"The team and the player have accepted the verdict," the German Football Association (DFB) said.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
LIBREVILLE Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semi-final berths at the African Nations Cup on Saturday as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favourites for the tournament were eliminated.