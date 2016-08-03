Football Soccer - Liverpool v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - 18/5/16Coke celebrates after scoring the second goal for SevillaReuters / Michael Dalder

Schalke 04 have agreed to sign Sevilla right back Coke on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga side confirmed on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old spent five years at Sevilla after joining from Rayo Vallecano in 2011 and scored twice in the 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Europa League final in May.

He also participated in Sevilla's Europa League triumphs of the previous two years, scoring in the shootout win over Benfica in the 2014 final.

"In Coke, we have signed a very good defensive player with considerable international experience," Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said in a statement on the club website.

"Winning the Europe League title three times in a row is a great achievement. He is going to be a part of our side as an important and leading player."

Coke moves for an undisclosed fee and will wear the number 23 shirt.

