BERLIN Schalke 04 forward Breel Embolo will be out for four to six months after breaking his ankle and tearing ligaments in their 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Augsburg on Saturday, his club has said.

The hugely talented Swiss teenager, who joined from FC Basel in the close season, had to be stretchered off in the 24th minute after a foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis.

He underwent surgery on Sunday for the injury, a fibular fracture and torn ligaments, that proved more serious than initially expected.

"This injury shocked Schalke. We have all seen how Breel despite his just 19 years has quickly become a key player for us," Christian Heidel, Schalke's sports director, said on Sunday.

"We will support him so that he comes back from this serious injury stronger and pick up where he was forced to leave off."

Schalke have been struggling this season and are in 16th place with four points.

