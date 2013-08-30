Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BERLIN Champions League competitors Schalke 04 are set to sign AC Milan's Kevin-Prince Boateng after the midfielder arrived at the German club for a medical on Friday.
"The royal blues are planning to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng. He has arrived for a medical check," Schalke said in a statement.
The German-born 26-year-old Ghana international, who has also played for Hertha Berlin, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur and is the half brother of Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, joined Milan in 2010.
Schalke beat Greece's PAOK 4-3 on aggregate this week to book their spot in the Champions League group stage this season where they will face Chelsea, Basel and Steaua Bucharest.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.