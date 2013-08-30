AC Milan's player Kevin-Prince Boateng acknowledges supporters at the Milanello training center in Carnago, northern Italy July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

BERLIN Champions League competitors Schalke 04 are set to sign AC Milan's Kevin-Prince Boateng after the midfielder arrived at the German club for a medical on Friday.

"The royal blues are planning to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng. He has arrived for a medical check," Schalke said in a statement.

The German-born 26-year-old Ghana international, who has also played for Hertha Berlin, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur and is the half brother of Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, joined Milan in 2010.

Schalke beat Greece's PAOK 4-3 on aggregate this week to book their spot in the Champions League group stage this season where they will face Chelsea, Basel and Steaua Bucharest.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)